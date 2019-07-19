Algeria win 2019 AFCON with early goal over Senegal

Friday, July 19, 2019 10:48 pm



Algeria won the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the second time on Friday when a fortuitous second-minute goal gave them a 1-0 win over Senegal in the final.

Baghdad Bounedjah stunned Senegal with a shot which took a wicked deflection off a defender and looped over the bewildered goalkeeper Alfred Gomis and into the net.

Algeria sat back after that and the first half turned into a scrappy, bad-tempered affair as Senegal, who have never won the title, failed to threaten their defence.

Senegal were awarded a penalty for handball in the second half but the decision was revoked following a VAR review.

Ismaila Sarr missed Senegal’s best chance by volleying wide from inside the area.

Algeria last won the AFCON in 1990, beating Nigeria 1-0 to lift their first AFCON title.

Nigeria had earlier won the third place match on Wednesday, beating Tunisia to pick the bronze medal. (Reuters/NAN)

