Alleged financial impropriety: FIFA bans Liberia’s Bility for 10 years

World football governing body, FIFA, has slammed a 10-year ban on Liberia’s Musa Bility, from football for financial offences.

Bility, a member of the African Confederation (CAF) executive committee and former President of the Liberian Football Association (LFA), was found guilty of misappropriating FIFA’s funds.

According to FIFA, an investigation opened after an audit of LFA accounts, revealed various payments made and received from entities owned by Bility or his family.

Bility was also fined 500,000 Swiss francs ($507,300).

Earlier this week, Bility had said he would contest FIFA’s decision to take oversight of the operational management of CAF from August​ 1 to January​ 31, 2020.

