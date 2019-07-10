Alli, New IPU President Congratulates Makinde

Wednesday, July 10, 2019 4:07 pm


Governor Seyi Makinde

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The newly elected National President of the Ibadan Progressive Union, IPU, Engr Olayinka Alli has called on the people of Oyo State to give maximum support to the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde in order to move the State to an enviable position, stressing that development could only thrive in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility.

Alli, who made this disclosure during the Annual General Meeting of the Union held in Ibadan, where new executive officers emerged promised to run an open policy among the members of the Union, whom he urged to join hands with his tenure to move the ancient city forward.

He said, “We pledge the full support of our Union to the newly inaugurated administration in the state and call on the people of the State to give their support towards the success of the administration. We prayed for God’s guidance and wisdom for the governor to take the state to a greater height as we all know that it is not easy to direct the affairs of a diverse and richly blessed State like Oyo State, but we also thank God that he has given us a governor who has the capabilities to take up the job and achieve uncommon feats”.

Other newly elected officers of the union are, Chief Muritala Alayande, the first Vice President, Mr kayode Arowolo, second Vice President, Mr Samson Akinwande, treasurer, Dr Muideen Olatunji, Secretary and Dr Bashiru Olanrewaju, Protocol officer.

