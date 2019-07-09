APC releases timetable for Kogi, Bayelsa governorship poll

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of the 2019 governorship primaries to select its flag bearers for Nov.16 Kogi and Bayelsa governorship poll.

The ruling party said this in a statement signed by its National Organising Secretary, Mr Emma Ibediro in Abuja on Tuesday.

Ibediro said that the timetable and schedule for the conduct of primaries are in line with the provision of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines.

“In line with the provision of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and INEC guidelines, the APC hereby releases this time-table and schedule of activities for the conduct of the 2019 Governorship Primary Elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States,’’ he said.

According to him, sales of expression of interest and nomination forms will hold between July 10, and Aug. 20, 2019 at APC National Secretariat.

“Last day for submission of completed forms is Wednesday Aug. 21, 2019 at APC National Secretariat.

“Screening of aspirants will hold on Thursday Aug. 22, 2019 while screening appeal is Friday Aug 23, 2019,’’ the party’s organising secretary said.

He said primary election will hold on Aug. 29, 2019 while election appeal has been slated for Monday Sept. 2, 2019.

“Purchase of forms and Expression of Interest is N2.5 million, while nomination form is N20 million.

“There shall be no separate charge for deputy.

“Female aspirants and physically challenged aspirants 50 per cent of the prescribed fees for each position.

“All payments should be made in full directly into the designated bank accounts of the APC,’’ he said.