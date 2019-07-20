APGA Opens Own Headquarters in Abuja, Says Other Parties Still Tenants

APGA’s new edifice in Abuja

… Others Occupy Rented Apartments

The All Progressives Grand Alliance, (APGA), which members enthusiastically described (on its APGA New Media Group) as the third most populous, the best youth-friendly and the fastest growing political party in Africa, has become the first political party in Nigeria to own a permanent national secretariat in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, “even when other political parties” according to it, “ still occupy rented apartment.”

In a release signed by the national chairman, Ozonkpu (Dr) Victor Ike Oye (Ozo Chikwadolu Amawbia) and made available to newsmen in Abuja yesterday, he announced that the party had completed the processes, noting that the transfer of ownership and the signing of the necessary document were done by himself, in company of the national secretary of the party, Mr. Labaran Maku and other national working committee (NWC) members.*

The statement read in part, ‘I am glad to convey to you the heartwarming news of the purchase of a magnificent property in Abuja sitting on 4000 sq metres and situated at Katampe near Maitama and Ministers’ Quarters.*

‘The property was tastefully finished and very expansive, with two floors and a penthouse and space for future development.

‘Search and other investigations on the property didn’t reveal any encumbrances. The cost is N220,000,000, including agency and legal fees. The transfer of ownership and documentation have been completed.

*’This makes APGA the first political party in Nigeria to own an office complex in FCT. APC and PDP are currently occupying rented offices in Abuja.*

*’Recall that I promised during our National Convention on May 31, 2019 that our great would move into its property in Abuja before the end of the year. That promise has now been fulfilled. To God be the glory,’ the statement read.*’