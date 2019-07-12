Armed Robbery: UI Management Assures of Safety on Campus

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The Management of the University of Ibadan, UI, has shed light on the robbery attack on the female students residing at Obafemi Awolowo Hall, which occurred today.

A statement signed by the management, stated, “There was a case of burglary at the Obafemi Awolowo Hall, one of the female halls of residence in the University. The unfortunate incident occurred around 1.30 a.m. on 12th Friday July, 2019 when seven armed men aged about 15 – 20 years illegally entered the hall. They accosted the security men on duty in the hall and tied one of them down. They thereafter jumped through the perimeter fence in the hall and burgled into one of the rooms. They carted away some valuables belonging to residents of the hall, including laptops and phones”.

According to the statement, “During the act, two students sustained minor injuries and they were subsequently taken to the University Health Service, Jaja Clinic. They have since been treated and discharged. The Oyo State Commissioner of Police was contacted and he promptly reacted by sending his men to the scene of the incident. In addition, men of ‘Operation Burst’ also came to the hall. The Nigerian Police is on top of the situation as they continue to unravel the cause and nature of the unfortunate incident and track the culprits”.

Concluding, “Normalcy has since returned to the hall and the management of the University will spare no effort in securing the lives and properties on campus. The Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, Mr Sina Olukolu, is highly appreciated for his prompt intervention, usual support and understanding. He came personally to the scene of the incident and took time to address the students”.