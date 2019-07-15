Asset Declaration: Makinde Declares over N48b

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Following his promise while submitting his asset declaration form to the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB, Governor Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde of Oyo State on Monday July 15, 2019 made public his assets worth N48, 150,736,889 billion.

Makinde, while he was about to make public his asset said, “As promised during the governorship campaigns, I will publicly declare my assets to show my commitment to running an open and transparent government. I picked up a copy of my assets declaration form from the Code of Conduct Bureau today, which will be made available to the media. Whilst the Nigerian Constitution 1999 (as amended), does not make the publication of assets of declaration compulsory, I will encourage principal officers of our administration to publicly declare their assets too”.

According to the details of the assets declaration made available by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Mr. Taiwo Adisa , Makinde had cash at hand and in the bank worth N234, 742,296.01, as at May 28, 2019. In dollar terms, the Governor has cash valued at $30,056.99 as at the same date.

His property, including the developed and undeveloped as well as household items indicated on the asset forms, showed that the Governor is worth N2, 624,800,500 as at the date of asset declaration. In Dollar terms, the Governor also declared properties, developed and undeveloped as well as household items valued at $4,400,000.

The governor, who has nine houses in Nigeria, two in United State of America, and one in South Africa also declared his worth in South African Rands as R4,457, 504.4.

One of the properties in the United States is described as “jointly owned.”

The Governor also has existing Bonds, Eurobond, worth $3, 793, 500 as well as shares, debentures and other securities valued at N120,500,000 .

The companies listed by the Governor include Makon Engineering and Technical Services Limited; Energy Traders and Technical Services Limited; Makon Oil and Gas Limited; Makon Group Limited, Makon Construction Limited and Makon Power System Limited.

The asset declaration form indicated that Governor Makinde’s four companies have additional assets denominated as loan notes including Makon Engineering and Technical Services Limited, N1.7 billion; Makon Power System Limited, N148.4 million; Makon Oil and Gas Limited, N341 million; Energy Traders and Technical Services Limited, N1.159 billion, which total N3.389 billion.