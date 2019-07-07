ASUU Blasts Buhari on Education Policy

Sunday, July 7, 2019 8:45 pm


ASUU


Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has condemned the Nigerian education policy under leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, describing the policy as wicked and criminal against the needs of Nigerian Youths.

According to a statement signed by the Chairman, University of Ibadan Chapter of the Union, Professor Deji Omole, the union accused the All Progressive Congress, APC, government of a deliberate plan to starve public education of funds in order to deny Nigerian youths the right to know and challenge misrule.

The union lamented that the sacrifices of understaffed and underpaid Nigerian academia would be futile if President Buhari does not increase education funding adding that currently, the nation’s Premier University is presently groaning due to paucity of funds, insufficient staff, decayed infrastructure and bad laboratories.

Claiming that education is not the priority of the Buhari government, Omole stated that due to paucity of funds, over 500,000 Nigerian children who desire public University education are rejected annually due to poor funding, decayed infrastructure and reduced manpower.

Omole stressed that unless urgent steps are taken to cater for the needs of the Nigerian children, many of them would fight back with crime.

He added, “APC Government’s failure to fund education is a design to kill public universities. University of Ibadan is groaning terribly due to paucity of funds. Retired academics cannot be replaced because government deliberately refused to make budgetary provision for growth and development. This crisis has led to the staff on ground being overworked leading to early deaths of many of our colleagues. Education is not the priority of this government. Due to paucity of funds, many universities, including University of Ibadan, the nation’s premier university cannot admit many qualified candidates into the universities. This is dangerous to the society as the rejected qualified and brilliant candidates may eventually take to crimes because the country has rejected them. The policy is not only wicked but criminal”.

