ASUU to Buhari: Stop Rewarding Indicted VCs with Appointments

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has berated President Muhammadu Buhari for allegedly giving federal political appointments to questionable characters stressing that if the nation must move forward, political offices must be held by credible individuals.

The union specifically registered their displeasure over the emergence of the Vice Chancellor of Kwara State University, KWASU, Professor Abdulrasheed Na’allah as the new Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja, UniAbuja.

ASUU, in a release jointly signed by the University of Ibadan Chairman of the Union, Professor Deji Omole and the Ibadan Zonal Coordinator, Dr Ade Adejumo, stated that the appointment of Professor Na’allah who has been indicted by the visitation panel under Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed as Vice Chancellor of UniAbuja makes mockery of the Buhari anti-corruption campaign.

They maintained that the visitation panel report of 2016 indicted Professor Na’Allah of financial recklessness, maladministration and abuse of due process as entrenched in the university laws.

The duo stated that while the tenure of Abdulrasheed Na’Allah lapses at KWASU on July 27 2019, he has since resumed in UniAbuja as vice chancellor.

The ASUU noted that it has observed as trend that no matter how grievous the offence of anyone close to the presidency is, such a person is further rewarded with federal appointment or treated with kid gloves thereby entrenching corruption and impunity.

According to the ASUU chieftains, empowering indicted persons with political offices rubbishes the fight against corruption and would only encourage people to be corrupt since there is a reward of higher offices awaiting them.

They stated, “A government that claims to be fighting corruption is protecting people that have been alleged of corruption as well as compensating them with appointment. Example is the case of KWASU vice chancellor, who was indicted by the visitation panel, set up by the Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed administration. The white paper recommendations was not implemented and suppressed by politicians. Now, the government of President Muhammadu Buhari has now appointed the same person as the Vice Chancellor of University of Abuja. He has even resumed while his tenure is yet to lapse in KWASU thereby occupying two vice chancellorship seats”.