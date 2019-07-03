At Last, Buhari Puts RUGA on Hold!

As noise over the Rural Grazin Areas (RUGA) reached a deafening din everywhere, President Muhammadu Buhari suspended the establishment of RUGA settlements across Nigeria.

Sources told THISDAY that President Buhari has suspended the idea pending further notice.

The president, after consultations with stakeholders, according to the report, resolved to put away the idea “for a thorough review and well-accepted approach to the menace constituted to national security by the constant clashes between herdsmen and farmers.”

A presidency source hinted that an announcement would be made any moment from now with detailed explanations on the way forward.