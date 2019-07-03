Atiku, PDP lose bid to reopen case against APC’s objection to petition

Wednesday, July 3, 2019 1:29 pm


The candidate of the peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Feb. 23 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday failed in his bid to get the presidential election petition tribunal to reopen the application of the All Progressives Congress against his petition, following the refusal of the tribunal to do so.

Chairman of the five member panel, Justice Mohammed Garba, refused Atiku’s motion in a ruling delivered by the panel on grounds that the application lacked merit.

According to the ruling, the petitioners failed to provide cogent reasons why the application should be granted.

Justice Garba held that Atiku did not give any reason why they failed to file a counter affidavit to APC’s objection to the petition. (NAN)

