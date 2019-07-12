Bauchi Gov. inaugurates asset, funds recovery committee

Bauchi State governor, Sen. Bala Muhammed, on Friday inaugurated a committee to recover all assets and funds taken away from the state by means devoid of due process.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in Bauchi, the State governor said the committee would liaise with Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and others in recovering the assets and funds.

“This committee is saddled with the responsibility of recovering all assets and funds taken away from the state by some individuals or group of individuals not in accordance with the provisions of the law, or not following due process.

“Bauchi state is blessed with people of integrity and it is on this background we carefully selected distinguished personalities that are tested and trusted in their various fields of endeavour to constitute this committee,” said he.

The governor said the committee had also been saddled with the responsibility of compiling a comprehensive list of state government’s property, as well as review all land allocations carried out by previous administrations from 2007 to May, 2019

Muhammed assured that the committee would employ all legal means in recovering all monies found to have been fraudulently overcharged and paid to any company handling any contract awarded by the State government.

He then urged the committee to be focused and resourceful in the discharge of its assignment.

“Your task is enormous and undoubtedly challenging. I expect you to remain unemotional and objective in carrying out your assignment,” he advised.

Responding, the chairman of the committee, Sen. Isa Misau, thanked the governor for reposing his confidence in the committee, promising that they would do their best.