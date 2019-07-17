Bayelsa/Kogi polls: YIAGA AFRICA begins assessment of political environment

Related

YIAGA AFRICA, a Civil Society Organisation (CSO) says it has commenced assessment of the political and security environment ahead of the Bayelsa and Kogi governorship poll.Media Officer, YIAGA AFRICA, Mr Moshood Isah stated this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.Isah said the assessment is in a bid to note possible threats with a view to tackling them on time.He said the action is part of the organisation’s action plan for election observation in the states.“YIAGA AFRICA’s Watching The Vote (WTV) project has commence plan for pre-election observation; the assessment visit is aimed at engaging stakeholders in a bid to understand the political and security dynamics in the states.“WTV will be observing the pre-election observation environment starting from the political party primary elections to the elections proper.“The team will also be deploying long-term observers to observe the pre-election environment in each of the 21 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Kogi state,’’ he said.Isah said that the objective of the WTV is to provide timely and accurate information about the election process to voters and stakeholders and to ensure that citizens’ votes count.This, he said would help in deterring fraud and manipulation during the conduct of elections and collation of result and as well build citizens’ confidence in the elections.He said that YIAGA AFRICA would be collaborating with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, the media and other stakeholders to mitigate electoral misconduct which characterised previous elections.He said the group would be monitoring the build up to the election in the states to identify flash points and work with all stakeholders to ensure that violence during the elections are reduced to the barest minimum.Isah said the team led by Ms Cynthia Mbamalu,Programmes Manager ,YIAGA AFRICA,would be carrying out advocacy visit to stakeholders to create the desired awareness towards a more participatory election in the two states.