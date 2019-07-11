Benin zonal office of EFCC recovers N45.62mn, secures 51 convictions

The Benin Zonal head of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Mukhtar Suleiman Bello, said Zone has secured 51 convictions of persons involved in various kinds of fraud in the last six months.

He said the Zone also recovered a total of ₦45,619.706.71 and properties of and instruments of fraud also forfeited to the federal government within the same period.

Bello disclosed this on Thursday, while addressing journalists in Benin, in commemoration of the 3rd African anti corruption day, with the theme: “Towards a common African position on asset recovery.”

“For us in Nigeria, it is a settled fact that the country has over the years lost billions of naira to illicit financial flow. This act of corruption is the reason our country is still touted as potentially great nation after 58 years of sovereign statehood.

“It is the reason there is unconscionable poverty in our otherwise rich nation. The resources that she have delivered the good life to the majority of the people have been cornered and stolen by ravenous elite, leaving our roads, hospitals and other social amenities in appalling state.

“This level of corruption is incredible, destructive and unacceptable. It is this destructive and unacceptable​ level of corruption that has made the fight against corruption a major agenda of the present administration,” he said.

Bello disclosed that the anti graft agency has introduced what it termed ‘catch them young’, with a view to take fight against corruption to the younger generation.

A roadwalk tagged “Walk towards asset recovery and return,” was part of activities lined up for the occasion.