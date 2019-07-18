Benue Assembly confirms Gov. Ortom’s 15 commissioner nominees

Thursday, July 18, 2019 10:10 pm


• Governor Samuel Ortom

The Benue House of Assembly has confirmed the 15 commissioner nominees presented to it by Gov. Samuel Ortom.

The confirmation followed eight hours of intense screening of the nominees by the lawmakers during plenary on Thursday.

The nominees are; Mr Michael Gusa, Mr David Olofu, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar, Mr Bernard Unenge, Mr Dennis Ogbu, Mr Merga Kachina, Mrs Ladi Isegbe, Mrs Ngunan Adingi.

Others are; Mr Ongbabo Elaigwu, Mr Alexander Shaapera, Mr Timothy Ijir, Mr Joshua Ahire, Mr Oyiwona Emmanuel, Mrs Igirgi Nyiazungwe and Mr Dzungwe Ukaha.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that seven of the nominees served in the first tenure of Ortom as commissioners.

Confirming the commissioners, the Speaker, Mr Titus Uba, commended the governor for the caliber of people he picked to serve as commissioners in his administration.

The lawmakers also confirmed the appointment of Mr Andrew Ayabam as the new Chairman of the state Board of Internal Revenue Services (BIRS).

Ayabam had served in similar capacity under former Gov.Gabriel Suswam, who is now Senator, representing Benue North East at the National Assembly.

