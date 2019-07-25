Boris Johnson: Britain will not nominate new EU commissioner

Boris Johnson: Britain will not nominate new EU commissioner

Thursday, July 25, 2019 1:57 pm


British Boris Johnson

Britain will not nominate a candidate for the new European Commission despite being required to do as an EU member state, new Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

Johnson told parliament in his inaugural speech to the chamber that “We will not nominate an EU commissioner… under (any) circumstances.”

He added that his decision is “not intended to stop the EU from appointing a new commission.”

The new British prime minister said that many British officials were “trapped in meeting after meeting in Brussels and Luxembourg, when they could be better deployed in securing new free trade deals”.

Britain is required to put forward a name for the commission despite the fact that it is scheduled to leave the bloc on Oct. 31 – one day before the executive would begin work.

Johnson insisted that Britain “must” leave the EU by Oct. 31, with or without a deal.

Johnson said on Thursday he was launching a new approach to drive independent trade policy and so would not nominate a UK commissioner to take a place in the new European Commission.

“I want to start unshackling our officials to undertake this new mission (to strike trade deals) right away.

“So we will not nominate a UK commissioner for the new commission taking office on the first of December, under no circumstances.

“Today is the first day for a new approach which will end with our exit from the EU on the Oct. 31.” (dpa/NAN)

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 min ago

    FIFA ranking: Nigeria move 12 spots, now 33rd
    45 mins ago

    Makinde Releases the List of His Commissioner Nominees
    2 hours ago

    Google introduces Nigerian-voiced travel mode maps for motorcycles, cars
    2 hours ago

    14 doctors, dependents kidnapped in 4 years in C/River –NMA
    3 hours ago

    I will use amnesty model to tackle insecurity if elected – Alaibe
    3 hours ago

    NANS shuts MTN Headquarters in Kaduna over killings of 118 Nigerians
    3 hours ago

    China reports world’s largest network of charging facilities for electric vehicles
    4 hours ago

    Buhari to attend Liberia’s Independence Anniversary Friday

    These Might Interest You...