British, Irish leaders clash over Brexit border backstop

British, Irish leaders clash over Brexit border backstop

Wednesday, July 31, 2019 12:06 am


British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar, have aired their disagreement over the backstop provision to guarantee an open Irish border after Brexit, the two sides say.

Varadkar told Johnson on phone that the backstop clause in Britain’s EU withdrawal agreement was necessary and the agreement could not be reopened, the Irish government says.

He said London and Brussels can negotiate alternative arrangements to replace the backstop if Britain leaves EU under the withdrawal agreement, which was forged by Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May.

Downing Street says Johnson made clear that the UK will be leaving the EU on Oct. 31, no matter what.

“He told Varadkar that his clear preference is to leave the EU with a deal, but it must be one that abolishes the backstop,’’ it says. (Dpa/NAN)

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    15 mins ago

    2019/2020 Admission: LASU begins online screening Aug. 1
    20 mins ago

    Hajj 2019: 5 Nigerian pilgrims die in Saudi Arabia
    26 mins ago

    NCC intervention fund: N500m yet to be accessed by schools – Danbatta
    47 mins ago

    Osinbajo directs ‘next steps’ in recovery of N5trn AMCON debts
    1 hour ago

    30 million Nigerians to benefit from WCO’s soft grant – SEMCCA President
    2 hours ago

    Judge rejects plea bargain, hands yahoo boy 3 years jail term
    2 hours ago

    Rivers varsity cult war: 2 students shot dead, Wike queries Vice Chancellor
    3 hours ago

    Tribunal upholds Wike’s re-election, dismisses PPP’s petition