Buhari condoles with Afenifere leader on daughter’s death

Buhari condoles with Afenifere leader on daughter’s death

Saturday, July 13, 2019 9:36 am


Mrs Funke Olakunrin, Chief Fasoranti’s daughter

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, on the death of his daughter, Mrs Funke Olakunrin.

The deceased was reportedly shot on Friday on the Kajola-Ore road in Ondo State by those the police described as armed robbers.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Friday night, the president prayed that God would comfort Fasoranti and give him the fortitude to bear the grievous loss.

He also directed security agencies to swing into action and bring the hoodlums to justice in the shortest possible time.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    33 mins ago

    Bauchi Governor’s Wife Commends Fidelity Bank On Free Medical Outreach
    1 hour ago

    Fire in the Homestead: The Rise of Banditry in the Southwest
    1 hour ago

    Soyinka: Reflections on The Man Died
    2 hours ago

    Soyinka at 85: “Why I Detained Him for 2 Years During the Civil War- Yakubu Gowon
    2 hours ago

    Al-Shabaab kill 15 in hotel attack in Kismayo port city as siege ends
    3 hours ago

    5 die,14 injured in auto crash along Abeokuta-Ibadan expressway
    3 hours ago

    Zamfara houses over 100 rescued kidnap victims
    3 hours ago

    Zamfara Govt houses over 100 rescued kidnap victims

    These Might Interest You...