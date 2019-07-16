Buhari condoles with Sen. Makarfi on father’s death

Buhari condoles with Sen. Makarfi on father’s death

Tuesday, July 16, 2019 7:08 pm


Ahmed Makarfi:

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, former governor of Kaduna State and former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the death of his father, Alhaji Muhammadu Na’iya, Majidadin Zazzau.

The President, in a statement by his spokesperson, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday, also commiserated with the government and people of Kaduna State and Zazzau Emirate on the passage of the Majidadin Zazzau, who was a strong voice for his community.

“The President’s prayers and thoughts are with the entire Makarfi family, friends and well-wishers as they mourn the illustrious community leader,’’ the statement added.

It quoted the President as praying almighty Allah to accept the soul of the departed and comfort those who mourned him.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    18 mins ago

    Minimum wage: FG commences payment for workers below N30,000 salary benchmark
    24 mins ago

    Emergence of 2 Bauchi Speakers: Reps C’mttee holds public hearing
    32 mins ago

    Lagarde resigns as IMF MD
    37 mins ago

    Kwara House probes alleged transfer of chalet’s ownership to Saraki
    49 mins ago

    I’ve No Plan To Leave APC – Obaseki
    49 mins ago

    Insecurity: My critics unpatriotic, says Buhari
    1 hour ago

    Udom, Akeredolu, Onyema for HoG Awards
    1 hour ago

    CCII, Stakeholders Urge Makinde to Activate Waste to Wealth Project

    These Might Interest You...