Buhari congratulates new UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson 

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Mr Boris Johnson over his election as new British Prime Minister, and also felicitated with Mrs Theresa May for providing visionary leadership for the country.

In a message of goodwill issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Wednesday, the President said: “In Nigeria, we respect the choice of the British people and we are ready to work with the new Prime Minister to improve our close relations.

“Britain has been one of Nigeria’s most reliable allies, especially in supporting the efforts of this administration to improve security and stamp out corruption and graft.

“As Mr Johnson steps into Mrs May’s shoes, we look forward to a continuation of the good relationship that has bound us together for many years.

“We value this relationship so deeply that, regardless of who is in charge, this relationship should survive the political changes in the UK.’’

The President praised the British democratic model, describing it as one of the most successful systems, which had survived the test of time in the world.