Buhari congratulates new UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson 

Buhari congratulates new UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson 

Wednesday, July 24, 2019 11:19 pm


British Boris Johnson

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Mr Boris Johnson over his election as new British Prime Minister, and also felicitated with Mrs Theresa May for providing visionary leadership for the country.

In a message of goodwill issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Wednesday, the President said: “In Nigeria, we respect the choice of the British people and we are ready to work with the new Prime Minister to improve our close relations.

“Britain has been one of Nigeria’s most reliable allies, especially in supporting the efforts of this administration to improve security and stamp out corruption and graft.

“As Mr Johnson steps into Mrs May’s shoes, we look forward to a continuation of the good relationship that has bound us together for many years.

“We value this relationship so deeply that, regardless of who is in charge, this relationship should survive the political changes in the UK.’’

The President praised the British democratic model, describing it as one of the most successful systems, which had survived the test of time in the world.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    NDDC’s funds used for political purposes, says Wike
    1 hour ago

    Why we moved against Okorocha – EFCC
    2 hours ago

    Magu decries UK’s slow action on Diezani Magu decries UK’s slow action on Diezani
    2 hours ago

    Reps to address increasing rape cases
    2 hours ago

    U.S visa ban echoes Buhari’s global popularity, says BMO
    2 hours ago

    We’ve made giant strides in science, technology — Onu
    3 hours ago

    Travel ban: Atiku commends U.S
    3 hours ago

    More PDP witnesses testify against Sen. Ubah’s election

    These Might Interest You...