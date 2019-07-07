Buhari departs Abuja for AU Summit

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday departed Abuja for Niger Republic to attend the 12th Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of the Union on African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in Niamey.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president along with members of entourage departed the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 3.45 p.m.

While in Niamey, President Buhari would also participate in the First Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union (AU) and the Regional Economic Communities (RECs).

The president is also expected to sign the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has provided 47 vehicles and military equipment to the government of Niger Republic as assistance towards the successful hosting of the 12th Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union.

The Nigerian Ambassador to Niger Republic, Attahiru Dahiru, who confirmed this development in Niamey on Sunday, said the items,donated at the request of the Nigerien government, included 100 bullet proof vests worth 2.8 million CFA.

He said that other donated items include five Toyota Coastal buses and two Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs).

“Also donated for the purpose of the events but to be returned to Nigeria are 40 other vehicles of different brands.

“Everything they requested for has been provided for them and they are happy,’’ he said.

The Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of the Union is also expected to launch the operational instruments of the Agreement establishing AfCFTA.

The instruments include AfCFTA Rules of Origin, Tariff Concession Portals, Portal on Monitoring and Elimination of Non-Tariff Barriers, Digital Payments and Clearing Systems and African Trade and Observatory Dashboard.