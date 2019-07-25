Buhari to attend Liberia’s Independence Anniversary Friday

Thursday, July 25, 2019 1:40 pm


President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja on Friday Liberia to attend the 172nd Independence Anniversary of the country.

The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, confirmed this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

Shehu said that apart from being the Special Guest of Honour at the event, Buhari would receive “The Grand Cordon of the Knighthood of Venerable Order of the Pioneers”, Republic of Liberia’s highest national honour.

”The award is presented by the government for outstanding and distinguished service in international affairs, government, religion, art, science or commerce, and also for singular acts of philanthropy and deeds of heroism and valour,” he added.

The aide disclosed that the president would be accompanied by Governors Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara and Mai Mala Buni of Yobe.

Others on the president’s entourage are the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Mustapha Sulaiman and other top government officials.

According to Shehu, the president is expected back in the country later on Friday.

