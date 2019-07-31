Buhari upgrades College of Agriculture to University

President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to two Bills passed by the 8th National Assembly, upgrading the College of Agriculture, Zuru, Kebbi State, to a full-fledged University, and reforming punitive measure of the Architects Registration Council.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate) Mr Ita Enang disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

Enang said the assenting of the Federal College of Agriculture Bill had upgraded the school from a ‘Federal College of Agriculture’ to a full-fledged Federal University of Agriculture, with all the powers and status of a university.

He explained that the assented Architects Registration Council (Amendment) Bill has increased the penalty fee from N1,000 to N500,000.

The presidential aide said this would generally enhance the architect registration process.

He also said that the Bill was also designed to enhance the Council’s penalties and make the appeals from the Disciplinary Committee lie with High Court.

Enang explained that there were cogent reasons for any Bill that has not received assent of the President.

In a related development, the aide said Buhari, upon receipt of communication from the National Assembly, will on a date he will fix, notify the screened and cleared ministerial nominees.

Enang also explained that the Constitution does not compel the President to assign portfolio to the nominees.

He said the presidency was thankful to the senate for shifting its vacation to concentrate on the screening and confirmation of the ministerial nominees.