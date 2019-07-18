Call your violent members to order, CAN tells Miyetti-Allah

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Thursday urged the leadership of the Miyetti-Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) to call their members who are violent to order.

The President, CAN, Dr Samson Ayokunle, who made the call at a news conference in Abuja, said until they were called to order they cannot regain the trust and respect of Nigerians.

The cleric explained that nobody hates the Fulani until some Fulani began to act violently and killing innocent people.

CAN said that if there was any enemy from any Fulani man, the Fulani man created the enemy for himself, they have been living peacefully for many years in our various communities, till the killing issues started.

”In those days, our children married them, they married our children, but when they became too violent and started carrying AK47, killing people, what type of play is that? that’s a dangerous play.

”We can no longer think we are friends with that type of play it’s too dangerous, so let them call their people to order and ensure that they remove the enmity they have created around an average Fulani person,” he said.

He challenged their leaders to call out the violent ones among them to order, that is the only way people will respect them and people can trust them again.

Ayokunle also charged the government to step up its security system across the country with a view to stopping the unending killings.

He further said that the association had taken it stands in the alleged rape case against the founder of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Pastor Abiodun Fatoyinbo.

He noted that the allegation no matter how bad it may be, remains an allegation until proven otherwise, that is until it is properly investigated and we have a truth to hold onto.

”We have told you without mincing words that we will never support immorality in whatever form, it is alien to the culture of the church, to the teachings of Christ.

”And there is no pulpit that I know in Nigeria that the members are taught immorality, but we will not condemn until we have reasons to condemn, let the panel come out with the result let’s know what the truth is.

”I told you in the press release we issued that we have given the right to Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), because we don’t deal with individual churches, we deal with blocs.

”We have directed PFN, an arm of a bloc, which is also large enough to investigate that matter. I am telling you under God that PFN has set up that panel and that panel had been given two weeks within which to submit its report,

”Not only that, the two individuals involved have been invited by the committee and we are assuring them that nothing will be covered,” he said.