Catholic group trains 3000 members on prophetic intercession

AMr Collins Ugwu, the National Chairman, Catholic Charismatic Renewal of Nigeria (CCRN), says no fewer than 3000 members have been trained to intercede and evangelise for the country.

Ugwu disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja at the National Prophetic Intercession and Unbound Training, organised by CCRN for Intercessory ministers and leaders of the group, on Sunday.

The Chairman said the training was conceived because of the necessity in the country and for people to intercede for the needs of the citizens.

“ We are going through political, economic and security challenges. We believe in the power of prayers, that prayers can turn things round.

“That is why we agreed to converge on the capital city of Abuja to intercede for the country, to pray and seek the face of God for the needs of the citizens.

“Maybe the problem we are having in the country is because we have not prayed enough, that is why we have repented now and turn to God in prayers,’’ he said.

Ugwu also urged Christians to obey the scripture by praying for the country and people in authority for a peaceful co-existence.

He quoted the book of second Chronicles chapter two verse 14, saying, ”If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways.

“Then, I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.’’

According to him, if Christians should intercede for the country in prayer, then God will heal the land.

Mr Uche Manu, the National Secretary of CCRN, said the beneficiaries had been trained to carry out the evangelisation mission of the church.

Also, Mr Kadiri Kenneth, former Coordinator, Abuja Diocesan Service Team of Intercessory ministry said the training was first of its kind in the country.

He said the training would enhance prophetic intercession and deliverance ministration in the church.

Earlier, a resource person from India, Mr Cyril John, who spoke on “The call and urgency of Intercession’’ urged Christians to have burden to pray for the country, governance and politicians.

“Look at the world; are you happy about the evil taking place? The enemy has taken over countries, cities, families, governments, companies and cities.

“For instance, Nigeria is a beautiful country, blessed with human and natural resources; the country should be one of the richest countries in the world.

“But, the country is not manifesting its glory due to economic, political and security challenges; these are the signs that Christians should read and intercede for the country,’’ he said.

Some of the participants that shared their experiences pledged to use the knowledge acquired to pray for the country, good governance, leaders and people in need.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training which started on July 20, ended with Sunday Mass in thanksgiving to God for the success of the programme.