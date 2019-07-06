Celebration: Police warn members of Aiye, Eiye confraternities

Saturday, July 6, 2019 3:08 pm


Police:

The Police in Oyo on Saturday warned secret cult groups popularly known as Aiye and Eiye confraternities against unlawful gathering.

The state’s command gave the warning in a statement by its Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Olugbenga Fadayi, in Ibadan.

Fadayi quoted the state’s Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu as saying that the command had been notified that “Aiye and Eiye ’’ held their annual celebrations on July 7 and Aug. 8 respectively across the states in the South West zone of the country.

He said that the police in Oyo were on top of the situation and were working assiduously to clamp down on the aforementioned secret cult groups.

The spokesman quoted the commissioner as saying that adequate security measures had been emplaced to prevent any unlawful assembly and breakdown of law and order as well as loss of lives due to such unauthorised activities.

“It is worthy of note that concerted efforts have been emplaced to respond adequately to any security threat from any of these unlawful secret cult groups bent on disturbing the peace of the state.

“The command enjoins the people of the state to go about their lawful businesses as the police will not give any breathing space to these unscrupulous elements to create chaos in the state,’’ Fadayi said.

He urged parents and guardians to warn their children and wards against being part of any act capable of causing mayhem on July 7 and Aug. 8.

He also warned them not to attempt to test the “will and capacity” of the police and other security agencies in the state to respond adequately and deal decisively with any threat to peace and order.

Fadayi solicited the support of the people of the state by giving useful information to the police when the cult groups show up on July 7 and Aug. 8 to celebrate.

