Cement: Dangote assures shareholders, customers of good returns always

Managing director and Chief Executive of Dangote Cement, Eng. Joe Makoju has assured the customers of the determination of the Management to always add value and work towards making them happy always.

Speaking recently in Ibadan at the car presentation ceremony for the on-going Dangote Cement’s Bag of Goodies Promo, Makoju said the ongoing Promo is a way of giving back to society, especially the customers, noting that the company would have folded if not for the support and continuous patronage of its teeming customers.

According to him: “We appreciate our customers. We love them. As a company, we have decided to always look for ways to make them happy and one of the ways is what we are here for today. This promo is to enrich our customers as more than N200 million in cash will be won as well as other laudable gifts. We also love our shareholders, they have faith in us, hence their investment in our company and as you can see, we are also in the business of enhancing the value of their investments. We will continue to make our customers happy and also enrich our shareholders. That is our resolve as a company.”

Two customers have already won brand new saloon cars in the ongoing Dangote Cement’s new promo tagged” Bags of Goodies”.

An Abraka Delta State-based cement retailer, Benjamin Igherighe was the first car winner, while a Youth Corper, Godwin Chimezie Success was the second car winner in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The “Bag of Goodies” for customers contains valuable items like Cars, Tricycles, Motorbikes, TV Sets, Refrigerators and cash gifts among others. The first of its kind promo was launched the first week in July in Lagos.

Director, Sales and Marketing, Dangote Cement Plc, Mrs. Funmi Sanni, said the promo was a new initiative in the cement industry for customers in Nigeria. “We are here to change the narratives in the industry. We do everything with our customers in mind. We want to appreciate them for their loyalty to the brand in the past years.”

Sanni, however, hinted that it was not the first time Dangote Cement would be reaching out to its stakeholders in the business. She revealed that the company had in the past years contributed to the growth of its distributors and retailers, who have received items such as distribution trucks and Containers to display their products.

“Inside the Dangote Bag of Goodies are goodies that are carefully chosen to change the lives of 21million customers who will win in the promo. All the items can fetch money for the winners if deployed to start small scale businesses,” she enthused.

Sanni, who listed star prizes in the promo to include 43 cars, 24 tricycles, 24 motorcycles, 550 refrigerators, 400 television sets, 300,000 Dangote foods goodies packs and N200million worth of recharge cards said all prizes will be given directly to winners and not channeled through retailers and distributors of Dangote Cement. “We have created 200 redemption centers across the nation where participants in the promo can visit to claim their gifts instantly.”