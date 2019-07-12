Chief Fasoranti’s Daughter Murdered By Suspected Fulani Herdsmen

Mrs Funke Olakunrin, 58, daughter of Afenifere leader, Reuben Fasoranti was Friday morning, murdered by people suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

Afenifere, Yoruba socio cultural group’s spokesperson, Yinka Odumakin, told PREMIUM TIMES Friday evening that “Mrs Funke Olakunrin, based on accounts of all eyewitnesses, was killed by Fulani herdsmen who emerged from the bush, shot her and killed her in the process.”

Mr Odumakin said Mrs Olakunrin was, according to the report, travelling from Akure to Ore when her vehicle was attacked alongside others.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state Police command, Femi Joseph confirmed the incident.

He said the suspects were kidnappers who also engaged in armed robbery.

The incident, he said happened between Kajola and Ore, adding that Mrs Olakunrin was the only one killed in the incident.

On this, the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar wrote on his Facebook page: “I condemn, in the strongest possible term, the killing of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Chief Reuben Fasoranti, the Chairman of Afenifere. This is one death too many. I call on the security services to initiate a speedy and thorough investigation to bring her killers to book and stem the epidemic of insecurity on our land.”

However, Wale Adedayo, a political activist, sounded a note of caution that political colorations should not be brought into the tragedy.

He submitted: “It appears there is an ongoing effort to set the South-West on fire, by politicians, who feel they have no stake in the current arrangement here. Unfortunately, a King Solomon is not on seat to act against this ungodly move to cut an innocent baby into two.

“Deploying popular sentiments to sway the gullible and the not-so-gullible into believing that any act of criminality in this part of Nigeria was done by a specific ethnic group is nothing but a sure Road to Kigali.

“My thoughts for several hours now had been on how to pay a befitting tribute to slain George Iwilade (Afrika) and his colleagues, who were killed in cold blood at the Obafemi Awolowo University 20 years ago. But reading the latest development about Pa Reuben Fasoranti’s daughter being allegedly killed by ‘herdsmen’ gave me serious concern about the calibre of persons parading themselves as Yoruba leaders.

“For the avoidance of doubt, son of man will remain an Afenifere till death. I’ll also not be a party to an indirect seizure of an inch of Yorubaland by another ethnic group. But at a time like this, there is need for caution. A genuine Yoruba MUST pick his/her war with common sense. Why goad people into mob action, when common sense dictates otherwise?

“Criminals should be dealt with. And, in this particular case, a Nigeria Police Force and DSS worth its name should NOT wait for The Presidency before they arrest those involved within 24 hours. It is very possible this will serve as a wake up call to both law enforcement agencies to act proactively before this part of Nigeria is plunged into a needless crisis.

“I have no doubt there is a political move behind this attempt to label these criminal acts as the actions of a particular ethnic group. Unfortunately, the unseen hands behind this ungodly move remain persons who have little or no love for Yorubaland. They are in it for what they will get.

“It is my prayer that our ancestors will disgrace them soon!”