CJN: Tanko to appear before Senate for screening on Wednesday

CJN: Tanko to appear before Senate for screening on Wednesday

Tuesday, July 16, 2019 1:01 pm


Justice Tanko Muhammad, Ag Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

The Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Mahmud Tanko, will on Wednesday appear before the Senate for screening and confirmation of his appointment by President Mohammadu Buhari.

The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, disclosed this at the plenary on Tuesday.

Lawan said Tanko would appear before the Committee of the Whole of the Senate to commence his screening exercise.

He said copies of the nominee’s Curriculum Vitae (CV) had been distributed to the lawmakers to enable them have adequate background information about him and his career.

He urged his colleagues to take time to go through the copies before Wednesday so as to direct relevant questions to him.

The Senate Leader, Sen. Yahaya Abubakar (APC-Kebbi), had earlier made reference to the letter of request for Tanko’s confirmation as substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Abubakar said the president’s request was in accordance with Section 231 (1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as Amended.

The President of the Senate had on July 11 read Buhari’s letter at the plenary.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    46 mins ago

    Court remands housewife for allegedly seducing friend’s husband
    1 hour ago

    Senate calls for National Security Summit
    1 hour ago

    S/Court dismisses 2 suits challenging Sen. Nwaboshi’s election
    1 hour ago

    SEMA confirms 7 dead, 1 injured in Jos building collapse
    3 hours ago

    Making A Case for Vigilante
    6 hours ago

    Ogun to partner AfDB, CBN, NEPC, China on agric devt
    6 hours ago

    Sign VGN Bill to end kidnapping, banditry, Commandant tells Buhari
    7 hours ago

    Police arrest 3 herdsmen for stabbing farmer to death in Ogun

    These Might Interest You...