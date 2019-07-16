CJN: Tanko to appear before Senate for screening on Wednesday

The Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Mahmud Tanko, will on Wednesday appear before the Senate for screening and confirmation of his appointment by President Mohammadu Buhari.

The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, disclosed this at the plenary on Tuesday.

Lawan said Tanko would appear before the Committee of the Whole of the Senate to commence his screening exercise.

He said copies of the nominee’s Curriculum Vitae (CV) had been distributed to the lawmakers to enable them have adequate background information about him and his career.

He urged his colleagues to take time to go through the copies before Wednesday so as to direct relevant questions to him.

The Senate Leader, Sen. Yahaya Abubakar (APC-Kebbi), had earlier made reference to the letter of request for Tanko’s confirmation as substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Abubakar said the president’s request was in accordance with Section 231 (1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as Amended.

The President of the Senate had on July 11 read Buhari’s letter at the plenary.