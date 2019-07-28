Cleric urges Christians to pray for nation’s growth

Rev. Fr. Kizito Fogos, the Parish Priest of Church of Assumption Chongo’ Pyeng, Jos, has urged Christians in the country to constantly pray for the growth and development of the nation.

Fogos made the call during his sermon on Sunday in Jos, saying things had gone wrong in the country because of lack of fervent and constant prayer by Christians.

“It is no longer secret that all is not well with this country and this is because Christians in Nigeria don’t pray.

“But constant, fervent, and sincere prayer by Christians can change the mind of God and Nigeria can regain its lost glory.

“In today’s gospel reading, the disciple of Jesus asked Him to teach them how to pray.

“So, I urge us all to be persistent and persevere in our prayers for this country to grow,” he urged.

According to the priest, God has good plans for Nigeria, but for our evil ways made God to distant Himself from us.

“Jesus said those who sincerely call on my name I will bless their land and make it prosper.

“So, if we want God to bless us, we must be fervent and faithful in calling the God’s name through constant prayer,” he said.

The cleric, however, admonished Christians to work hard and make the country to prosper, adding that prayer without work is meaningless.