Communal crisis claims lives in Kogi

A fresh crisis in Bassa land, Kogi State at the weekend allegedly claimed ten lives at Sheria town. The situation compelled the State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello to convene a security meeting at Government House Lokoja Monday.

At the meeting leaders of a party in the crisis Bassa Kwomu blamed it on a traditional ruler, the Ohiogba of Mozum HRH Khalid Bukar II and called for his suspension.

Following the break out of the fresh crisis yesterday at Sheria Governor Bello immediately convened a security meeting which involved the security Adviser, Air Cmdr Jerry Omadara (rtd), the special Adviser on Local Government Affairs, Engr Abubakar Ohere, the Aguma of Bassa, HRH William Keke, the Ohiagba of Mozum, HRH Khalid Bukar II, top government functionaries from Bassa and some community leaders in the area.

Crisis first broke our in the area in the area on April 22, 2018 and law enforcement agencies have since been keeping an eye on the area

The state security adviser Air Cmdr Omadara at the Monday meeting has however told both the Bassa-Kwomu and Igburra leaders to produce five representatives each to reconvene another meeting to find a lasting solution to the lingering communal clash in Bassa land