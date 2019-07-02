Communal crisis claims lives in Kogi

Communal crisis claims lives in Kogi

Tuesday, July 2, 2019 9:49 pm


Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State

A fresh crisis in Bassa land, Kogi State at the weekend allegedly claimed ten lives at Sheria town. The situation compelled the State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello to convene a security meeting at Government House Lokoja Monday.
At the meeting leaders of a party in the crisis Bassa Kwomu blamed it on a traditional ruler, the Ohiogba of Mozum HRH Khalid Bukar II and called for his suspension.

Following the break out of the fresh crisis yesterday at Sheria Governor Bello immediately convened a security meeting which involved the security Adviser, Air Cmdr Jerry Omadara (rtd), the special Adviser on Local Government Affairs, Engr Abubakar Ohere, the Aguma of Bassa, HRH William Keke, the Ohiagba of Mozum, HRH Khalid Bukar II, top government functionaries from Bassa and some community leaders in the area.
Crisis first broke our in the area in the area on April 22, 2018 and law enforcement agencies have since been keeping an eye on the area

The state security adviser Air Cmdr Omadara at the Monday meeting has however told both the Bassa-Kwomu and Igburra leaders to produce five representatives each to reconvene another meeting to find a lasting solution to the lingering communal clash in Bassa land

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    NIWA confirms 10 dead, 8 missing in Lagos boat mishap
    1 hour ago

    Zamfara Govt. concludes plan to implement ‘Ruga’ initiative
    2 hours ago

    Buhari: I will leave Nigeria better than I met it
    2 hours ago

    2019 AFCON: Super Eagles to face Cameroon in Round of 16
    2 hours ago

    Angush, Protests Now Over! Lagos Govt Flags Off Lagos-Badagry Expressway Construction
    4 hours ago

    35 dead, 101 persons injured in Benue tanker explosion, says FRSC
    4 hours ago

    Ethiopia restores mobile internet in capital after 10 days outage
    4 hours ago

    UN to remove Jesus’ birthplace from danger list of heritage sites

    These Might Interest You...