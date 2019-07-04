Communique by NEC Committee on Farmers/ Herders crisis on 3rd July 2019 at the Villa

*A COMMUNIQUE OF A MEETING BY THE NEC COMMITTEE ON FARMERS/HERDERS CRISIS ON 3RD JULY, 2019 AT THE PRESIDENTIAL VILLA, ABUJA.*

1. The NEC Committee on the Farmers/Herders Crisis under the chairmanship of Mr. Vice President, His Excellency, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo met today, 3rd July, 2019.

2. Members that were present were Mr. Vice President who presided over the meeting, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State who is the Chairman of the NEC-Sub Technical Committee on Farmers/Herders crisis, Governor of Kebi State who is the Vice Chairman of Food Security Council, Governor of Plateau State, Deputy Governor of Adamawa State, Deputy Chief of Staff to the President; office of the Vice President, Permanent Secretary; Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Dr. Andrew Kwasali-Secretary of the NEC-Sub Technical Committee on Farmers/Herders Crisis and Director in the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

3. Members deliberated on the NEC and Federal Government approved programme of the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP).

4. Members are aware that Mr. President has suspended the implementation of RUGA programme initiated and implemented alone by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources because it is not consistent with the NEC and FGN approved NLTP which has programmes of rehabilitation of displaced IDPs within crisis States and development of Ranching in any willing State of the federation.

5. The beauty of NLTP is that what NEC and FGN approved is only voluntary to all the 36 States who may like to participate.

6. That any state that is interested in NLTP is required to bring development plan in line with NLTP for implementation in his State which will be unique to the State based on the challenges of the State.