Corruption: Former S/African President Zuma alleges character assassination

Monday, July 15, 2019 1:21 pm


Former South African President, Jacob Zuma

South Africa’s former President Jacob Zuma on Monday told a corruption inquiry that he has been belittled.

Zuma alleged his enemies conspired against him on an all-out character assassination because they wanted him to step down.

“This commission, from my understanding, was really created to have me coming here, and perhaps to find things on me,’’ Zuma said when testifying at the state capture commission.

The former president, who was implicated in corruption scandals, has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

He previously accused the inquiry of targeting him and trying to ambush and humiliate him.

 

(Xinhua/NAN)

