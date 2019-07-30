Corruption Fuels Insecurity – Magu

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has drawn a strong link between corruption and the growing insecurity across Nigeria, calling for urgent concerted effort against the scourge in order to secure a peaceful country.

Magu stated this in Ibadan on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 while featuring on a Diamond 101.1 FM radio programe, Eagle Alert.

The anti-corruption boss, who was represented by the EFCC’s Ibadan Zonal Head, Friday Ebelo, noted that the deprivation occasioned by high-level of corruption has created fertile ground for all forms of criminality which in turn threatens the country’s peace and security.

He said, “You can’t separate the growing insecurity from corruption. The surest path to peace in our country is to take care of the menace of corruption. If we succeed in stemming corruption, we will berth a working system in which the problem of infrastructural deficit will be addressed. Ignorance will be kept at bay, and there will be more jobs for the people”.

While calling for cooperation from members of the public in the campaign against corruption, the EFCC boss stated that despite the powers granted it by the law, the EFCC could not win the battle all alone.

He also charged parents to show genuine interest in the development of their wards, adding that rather than encourage unmerited flamboyance, they must ask sincere questions when they notice that their children start living questionable life styles.

The Eagle Alert is a weekly sensitisation programme on the University of Ibadan’s radio station.

It is designed to propagate the activities of the EFCC and avail members of the public the opportunity to take advantage of its mandates.