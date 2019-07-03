Court Jailed OOU Microbiology Student for Fraud

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Justice Ibrahim Watilat of the Federal High Court 2, Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 sentenced one Junaid Oladipupo Moses to four months imprisonment.

The 25-year-old, who claimed to be a 200 Level Microbiology student of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, failed to convince the judge in his plea for further clemency.

Junaid was convicted of a one-count charge of conspiracy filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office.

While trying to persuade the court to temper justice with mercy, the defence counsel submitted that his client was billed to start his semester examinations at the weekend, urging the judge to give a him a maximum of three months and let it start from April 25, his day of arrest.

That was, however, in contrast to the terms of a plea bargain agreement between Junaid and the EFCC where it was proposed to the court that he would plead guilty to the one-count amended charge and get a four months jail term.

The judge upheld the plea bargain terms as presented to him by the EFCC’s counsel, Oyelakin Oyediran.

He pronounced Junaid guilty and sentenced him to four months in prison, effective from his day of arrest.

He was also ordered to forfeit his Lexus ES 330 being the proceed of the said crime to the Federal government of Nigeria.