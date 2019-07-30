Court sentences butcher for stealing Ipad

A Minna Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday sentenced a 20-year-old butcher, Shamsudeen Idris, to three months in prison for stealing an IPad and household items.

Magistrate Sa’adatu Gambo sentenced Idris after he pleaded guilty to house breaking, mischief and theft contrary to sections 79, 347, 327 and 287 of the Penal Code.

Gambo, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N20, 000 because he was a first-time offender.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Emmanuel Danladi, had told the court that Mrs Grace Jokudola, who resides in Bosso area in Minna, reported the matter at the police station on July 14.

Danladi said the convict alongside one other, at large, broke into the complainant’s room and stole her IPad, fan, stove and gas cylinder