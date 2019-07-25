Court sentences ‘Yahoo boys’ to 4 years in prison, 3 others 3 years each

An FCT High Court on Thursday sentenced an internet fraudster, Chijioke Chinaka to four years in prison for internet fraud.

Delivering judgment, Justice Mohammed Idris, also sentenced three others to three years each for various cyber crimes.

Idris sentenced Kelvin Audu, Tunde Adeyemi and Onyeka Okafor to three years in prison each.

They were arraigned by Economic and Financial Crime Commission on various cyber crime offences.

The convicts pursuant to plea bargain agreement made on June 24, 2019 and the plea of guilty made, were convicted on July 22.

“Cyber crimes are flourishing amongst the youth to the extent that even secondary school students engage in it”

” I have read the plea bargain agreement it is not inconsistent with the court to adopt the agreement intoto.

” Courts have a duty to enforce the provisions of the Act under which an accused is charged,” Idris held.

He said the section in which they were charged which was section 322 provides;

” Whoever cheats shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years or with fine or with both.”

He added that it was most appropriate that the prosecuting agencies arraign the accused persons under the prosecution of the right law.

Idris further held that section 270 (11) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act empowers the court to impose heavier punishment other than the one agreed by the parties.

” I intend to go by that provision, consequently, the convict is hereby sentenced to a term of four years each on the four count charge to run concurrently” he held.

He ordered that proceeds from the crime and other things associated with it be forfeited to the Federal Government.