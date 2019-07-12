Court strikes out suit challenging Tanko’s appointment as CJN

Court strikes out suit challenging Tanko’s appointment as CJN

Friday, July 12, 2019 4:32 pm


Justice Tanko Muhammad, Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Friday, dismissed a suit challenging the appointment of Justice Tanko Muhammad as substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Justice Iyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court struck out the suit brought by a plaintiff, Omirhobo Foundation, for lack of locus standi to prosecute the case.

NAN reports that President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday forwarded the name of the name of Justice  Muhammad, to the Senate for approval as the substantive CJN.

He also sought the approval of the upper legislative chamber to enable him to appoint 15 special advisers.

Buhari’s letters were read at a plenary session by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

Muhammad was sworn in as the Acting CJN on Jan. 25 immediately after the then CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, was suspended by Buhari.

