COZA: Coalition of lawyers tasks IGP on justice

Monday, July 8, 2019 10:45 pm


IGP Mohammed Adamu

The Coalition of Public Interests Lawyers and Advocates (COPA) has urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu to ensure justice is served in case of rape involving Mr Biodun Fatoyinbo, Senior Pastor, Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mrs Busola Dakolo, wife of Nigeria’s inspirational singer, Timi Dakolo, had accused the pastor of rape when she was 17 years.

The allegation necessitated the stepping down of Fatoyinbo as the Senior Pastor of the church.

However, Mr Pelumi Olajengbesi, Convener of COPA in a statement on Monday urged Adamu to ensure the matter was not swept under the carpet and that the suspect should be tried in Lagos where the matter was reported.

“Our demands are simply that the matter be allowed its due course within the jurisdiction where the complaint was filed.”

He called on the police to take urgent action on the matter that had already in the public glare without giving rooms for doubt in their ability.

He also called for the execution of a valid and active warrant of arrest against Fatoyimbo in order to restore the confidence of the ordinary Nigerians.

The COPA leader further stated that the coalition would diligently continue to monitor matters as they arise to ensure fairness and justice.

It would be recalled that Mrs Busola Dakolo filed a petition against pastor Biodun on the 27th of June, 2019, at the Office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police in Alagbon, Ikoyi.

