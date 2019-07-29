Cyproit police arrest, charge British woman to court for false rape allegation

Monday, July 29, 2019 11:42 am


 

The 19-year-old British woman who accused seven young Israeli tourisys of allegedly raping her, has been arrested and charged to court by the police in Cyprus.

The Israelis who were previously arrested and detained after the woman accused them of raping her, were however freed and returned to Israel on Sunday, following the withdrawal of the allegation by the complainant.

The Cyprus Times reports that the woman told police on Saturday night that the sex was consensual.

The woman told police she made the accusation because she was angered after discovering that she was being filmed.

The British woman has now been arrested and appeared in court on Monday, according to Cypriot and Israeli media.

It would be recalled that a group of 12 Israeli tourists were initially arrested in connection with the incident on July 17 in the tourist resort of Ayia Napa. Five of them had already been freed before the weekend.

Mobile phone data and other elements of the police investigation had also uncovered discrepancies in her initial story.

Videos of the teenagers, reportedly ranging in age from 15 to 18, returning to Israel on Sunday night show their friends and family jubilantly welcoming them home.

One of the youths connected to the incident told Israeli media: “I walk in the street and they shout rapist at me.’’

When asked about the accusation that they filmed the woman having sex with them without her consent, he admitted that ‘it was not appropriate.’ (Dpa/NAN)

