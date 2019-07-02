Dead Body of Stowaway fall from Kenya Airways Plane

Dead Body of Stowaway fall from Kenya Airways Plane

Tuesday, July 2, 2019 3:06 pm


Kenya Airways

A dead body of a stowaway on Tuesday fell from a Kenya Airways plane that was en route off from Nairobi to London’s Heathrow.

The dead man landed in a garden in Clapham, South London, 27 kilometres from the airport, scaring the owner of the house, who immediately called the police.

The Police later found a bag containing food and clothing in the rear left landing gear in the plane.

Scotland Yard, the police spokesman said that the man was believed to be a stowaway and had fallen from the landing gear of an inbound Kenya Airways flight to Heathrow Airport.

He added that the identity of the man is yet to be determined.

Kenya Airways said the aircraft had been inspected and no damage was reported. (Sputnik/NAN)

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    34 mins ago

    “Nobody is coming to take our land in Ekiti”- Fayemi
    57 mins ago

    N6.9b Fraud: “Fayose, You Can Have Your Passport, Return it 16 Sept”- Court
    1 hour ago

    UN expresses concern over slow development in Sahel region
    2 hours ago

    Olamide welcomes second son with partner
    2 hours ago

    Court remands 3 for beating policeman to death
    2 hours ago

    Mo Abudu’s daughter weds in California
    2 hours ago

    13 ships with petrol arrive Lagos ports
    2 hours ago

    Ethiopian Airlines clarifies alleged seizure of foreign currency at Addis Ababa Airport

    These Might Interest You...