Delta govt. gives financial assistance to rainstorm victims

Wednesday, July 31, 2019 11:53 am


Governor Okowa of Delta State


The Delta Government has given some financial assistance to the victims of the April 2018 rainstorm disaster in Emevor community, Isoko North Local Government Area of the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Mr Chiedu Ebie, made the presentation on behalf of the government in Emevor.

He said the financial gesture was to assist the victims cushion the effect of the disaster.

Ebie, who described the disaster as unfortunate, said the gesture was not government’s payment for the losses, but a way to identify and sympathise with the victims.

He expressed gratitude to God that no life was lost during the disaster and urged the people to be vigilant in order to avoid loss of life.

The SSG expressed optimism that the assistance given to the victims would go a long way in helping them replace what the rainstorm damaged.

In his remark, the Director of Delta State Emergency Management Agency, Mr Karo Ovemeso, said the agency visited the community after the incident in April 2018 to assess the extent of the damage.

Responding, one of the beneficiaries, Mr Ogedegbe Ona, thanked Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa, for the gesture.

He noted that the governor was the first person to identify with the community after the disaster.(NAN)

