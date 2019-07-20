Delta Monarch Hails Okowa’s Developmental Strides

Delta Monarch Hails Okowa’s Developmental Strides

Saturday, July 20, 2019 6:36 pm


HRM, Efeizomor ll (right), Celestine Umeri

The Obi of Owa, Delta State, HRM, Emmanuel O. Efeizomor II, has charged youths in the state on commitment, dedication and hard work for the development of their respective communities.

He said doing this will compliment the developmental strides of the State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

The Monarch stated this on Saturday in his palace at Boji Boji Owa, Agbor, while playing host to the management of Updates Club Lounge and Bar, led by its Managing Director, Mr. Celestine Umeri.

HRM Efeizomor II urged youths to be hard-working, dedicated and committed to the development of the state.

The traditional ruler who lauded Governor Okowa on his mission to drive infrastructure development and reposition the state, urged youths of the community and the state at large, to emulate Celestine Umeri and the Governor in the area of development.

“I am happy to have youths like yourself (Celestine Umeri), who are bringing development and job opportunities to our community and people. I pray God and the ancestors to guide you and make you follow the developmental strides of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa who is developing Delta state and promoting youth empowment,” he said.

In his response, the Mr. Umeri paid glowing ​tribute to the Monarch for his role in promoting peace and ensuring development in Owa Kingdom.

He said he was proud to identify with the Owa palace which is the host community of Update Club Lounge and Bar.

The business mogul also commended Governor Okowa for his commitment to promoting the enabling environment for businesses​ to thrive and his drive to grow the state into a business destination and economic hub in the south south states, through the provision of adequate security, basic infrastructure, including access roads.

He noted that Governor Okowa’s administration has attracted more investment to the state as a result of the security architecture which has further opened​ up the communities for investors to do business.

