DFM makes its Nigeria Debut, set to offer locally assembled top-of-the-segment vehicles

In a bid to bring the best of Chinese auto brands to the Nigerian market, Dana Motors Limited in partnership with Dongfeng Motor Corporation (DFM) is poised to introduce the widely adjudged best East Asia brand of vehicles to the growing Nigerian auto market.

Positioned to be the new dress code for Nigeria roads, the introduction of DFM brand in Nigeria is aimed at meeting the ever-evolving needs of customers, ranging from exceptionally delivered quality aftersales services to the best-in-class model range from the premium sedan, to uniquely built SUV and all terrain Pickup.

DFM is one of the global brands with a uniquely innovative design that continuously remains at the vanguard of leading auto brands and setting the pace in automotive engineering across the globe. Birthed in China, DFM has continued to spread its operations all over the world with its growing footprints in Africa, particularly Nigeria. Assembled and distributed here in Nigeria by Dana Motors Limited, DFM is set on the path of limitless possibilities in the Nigerian auto market, as it boasts of impressive penetration of Dana Motors operations to give the brand a far-reaching presence across the major cities in the country.

Making its first entry into the local market at the newly opened DFM showroom on Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, the leading Chinese brand depicts the forward thinking automotive engineering that’s evident in the top-of-the-segment model range that had continued to draw praises from other countries of operations across the globe, owing to the innovative and stylish designs of the cars.

Jacky Hathiramani, Managing Director/CEO of Dana Motors, speaking on the partnership state “all of us at Dana Motors are extremely proud to introduce DFM, the leading Chinese brand into the Nigerian automotive markets. And we are here to build more than just great cars. We aim to set a new standard in the Nigerian auto industry by providing consumers with world-class products and services while engaging customers exceptionally with quality service deliveries at every touch point.”

“Having being a major stakeholder and the leading company in the Nigerian auto industry, Dana Motors Limited has been offering best-in-class brands with a second to none after-sales service to customers in the country for over two [2] decades. Together, both Dana Motors Limited and DFM Global are committed to providing the best-in-class cars to meet our esteemed customers’ vehicular requirements and exceed their expectations with quality after sales services” said, Jacky.

DFM award-winning products are now among the most popular cars on sale in China and some parts of Africa today, gaining praise for attractive design, high-tech features, and reliability. The company’s distinctive design identity runs through the brand’s entire vehicle the line-up, making the brand’s cars immediately recognizable all over the world. The newly launched DFM model range in Nigeria is proof of the company’s plans to introduce cars that cater to the changing paradigm of the Nigerian market in the near future, said, Henry Lian, Commercial Manager, Africa, DFM Global. On the provision of after-sales service support for Dana Motors, Henry stated that the DFM global team are readily available to provide all the necessary spare parts and expertise to support Dana Motors Limited in delivering exceptional after sales service to the teeming customers.

In line with the fit-for-purpose the operational approach of DFM in Nigeria, the newly launched DFM brand vehicles will be rolled out from Dana’s assembly plant in Lagos. The locally produced compact sedan, SUV and all-terrain pick up are specially built for the Nigerian market. “We are delighted to announce that DFM brand model range will be produced here in Lagos,” said Olu Tikolo, Vice President of Dana Motors.

“Producing cars in our assembly plant will enable us to sell highly tropicalized cars in the Nigerian market while providing greater flexibility for our local customers.”

We at Dana Motors are thrilled to start operations at such a time where the need for the diversification of the economy is evident. To further show our commitment to advancing the frontiers of the Nigerian economy through our company’s industrialization drive, the introduction of DFM is geared towards making Nigeria one of the manufacturing hubs of Africa. We’ve partnered with DFM global here in Nigeria to provide the country with stylish and differentiated motoring options and we are here to win trust and hearts of the people with above par ownership experience, said Olu Tikolo during the unveiling ceremony of the brand in Lagos.

The production of DFM model range in Nigeria will enable Dana Motors to position the leading Chinese brand as one of the country’s fast-growing Asian automobile brands. The newly unveiled showroom the facility in Lagos will enable the company to start selling its models in Nigeria, and benefit from further sustainable sales growth, locally.

Dana Motors long-term objective with DFM brand is to replicate the success it has made with other motoring brands, it has been associated with over the years and, as rooted in its core operational drive, it’s poised to ensure that, ‘The Commitment to Service’ is reflected in everything it does in the Nigerian auto industry.