Dijo Communications is Looking Beyond Awards – Innocent Oboh

Monday, July 15, 2019 12:44 pm


Innocent Oboh

Nigeria’s leading advertising and marketing company, Dijo Communications, Chief Executive Officer, Innocent Osikheme Oboh, has said Dijo Communications is repositioning itself to further meet the needs of brands and the communication industry.

The award-winning company has said it is not resting on its oars after being crowned the ‘Best Marketing Agency of the Year 2018’ by Nigerian Brand Awards an affiliate to the African Brand Awards. Dijo Communications was also at the 2018 Lagos Advertising and Ideas Festival (LAIF) Awards and the company carted away a couple of laurels for the Outdoor Alcoholic Drinks segment. Dijo Communications earlier in 2017 won a LAIF award which was a stepping stone to its 2018 achievements.

Speaking from his Lagos office on Friday, Mr Oboh said “Dijo Communications is consistently evolving to suit the needs of its local and global clientele. What stands us out is our ability to always create value by building creative contents that sell brands beyond the campaign timeline which is not something every consultancy can achieve.”

According to Oboh, “Dijo is a strategic creative partner that assist brands and clients achieve a return on investments (RoI). As an integrated marketing communications company, we are a one-stop solution provider because we understand all aspects of our client’s needs. From product ideation to product consumption, we support and guide our clients professionally to succeed and this also rubs off on our own success stories.”

“Awards are good and we appreciate the awards but more importantly what drives us at Dijo Communications is putting smiles on our client’s face which we see often. Knowing that the client is doing better is our greatest award because it also means we are doing better.” He said.

Dijo Communications was established in 2008 as a subsidiary of Dijo Group of Companies. The Dijo Group has on its stable subsidiaries such a Dijo Events and Experiential Marketing – this is the innovative activation arm of the company; Mercelo Gustavo Productions – is the production arm; DigiNinja – is the digital arm; Media Dive – is the creative, strategic, and discount Out of Home media buying and planning arm.

