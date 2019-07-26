Dosunmu’s film, ‘Mother of George’ makes ‘Best Movies of the Decade’ list

Mother of George’s, the sophomore feature film of Nigerian filmmaker, Andrew Dosunmu has been selected as one of the ‘best movies of the decade’.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Onashakpor the coveted list, compiled by acclaimed film website Indiewire, the breathtaking film ranked 93rd.

The movie stars Issach de Bankolé (Casino Royals) and Danai Gurira (Black Panther) in lead roles as Ayodele and Adenike Balogun, a Nigerian married couple.

‘Mother Of George’ tells the gripping story of the couple in Brooklyn, who own and manage a small restaurant while struggling with fertility issues.

It follows them as they navigate the conception difficulty that leaves them terribly vulnerable. This ultimately leads Adenike to a drastic solution that could tear her and her husband apart.

The film, which Indiewire described as “devastating and dazzling in equal measure” made the list alongside Oscar winners and critics’ favourites including ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’, ‘Moonlight’, ‘Black Panther’, ‘Lady Bird’ and ‘The Wolf Of Wall Street’.

About his nomination of the film for IndieWire’s top 100 films of the decade, Tambay Obenson said, “Made for the big screen but still waiting for a big audience, ‘Mother of George’ is not only one of the best films of this decade.

“It will also be one of the best discoveries of the next,” Obenson said.

Dosunmu came to prominence in the United States after directing music videos for various acclaimed artists including Isaac Hayes, Angie Stone, Common, Tracy Chapman and Wyclef Jean.

He is also the director of the 2011 drama film ‘Restless City’, which premiered at the 2011 Sundance Film Festival.