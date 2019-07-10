DPR seals 3 filling stations in Makurdi

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) on Wednesday sealed three petrol stations in Makurdi over alleged sharp practices.

The State Controller of DPR, Mr Francis Olo, disclosed this in an interview with journalists after routine inspection of stations in Makurdi.

Olo said that the department must ensure the safety, strict compliance with its regulations and healthy working environment in the state.

The Controller explained that Total station located along Kashim Ibrahim Way in Makurdi and Prime Power Resources Nigeria limited station located along Makurdi/Naka Road were sealed because of alleged under-dispensing.

He explained that the Conoil station located along Atiku Abubakar Way in Makurdi was sealed for allegedly “keeping dirty environment”.

Olo said that the situation of the Conoil station had become a re-occurring decimal even though the station had been sanctioned on several occasions in the past.

“We have sanctioned the Conoil station before, as small as it is, there is an existing car wash located within it and the fence has collapsed. There is a big dustbin also situated within it.

“Total filling station located along Kashim Ibrahim Way in Makurdi has a history of under – dispensing,” he said.

Olo disclosed that most pumps used by marketers were Chinese products that were adjusted electronically.

He said that the department was under-staffed as it had only 19 members of staff including administrative and accounting staff.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that during the inspection, the department

visited over 20 petrol stations