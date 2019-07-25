DPR seals gas station, 8 filling stations in A’Ibom

Related

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Eket Field Office, has sealed Truefaith Gas Station and eight filling stations for various offences in Akwa Ibom.The Head of Operations, DPR, Mr Joy Koro disclosed this during routine surveillance of filling stations in Uyo on Wednesday.Koro explained that the filling stations were sealed for various offences ranging from non renewal of DPR licenses, non operational licenses, under dispensing, over dispensing and poor sanitary status.He said that the gas station was sealed for poor sanitary status, adding that the department visited no fewer than 50 filling stations during the operation.“Good sanitary status is important because poor sanitary status of any station has an adverse effect on customers and workers among others,” he said.He, however, said that all the filling stations visited complied with the Federal Government approved pump price of N145 per litre.Koro warned pump attendants to desist from sharp practices, saying that the actions were to prevent cheating on the public.Meanwhile, Mr Ejike Nwogu, Head of Gas, DPR Eket, said that gas reselling is a welcome development but the government said that they should handle it in a safe manner.Nwogu advised customers to ensure that owners of gas plants operate with utmost carefulness when carrying out their businesses.He noted that the department had begun sensitisation of Nigerians despite its volatile nature, advising that end users should be careful during operations.He noted that the department would not hesitate to shutdown gas plant not doing their businesses professionally, adding that safety measures should be considered.