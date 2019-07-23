Driver, 47, docked for manslaughter

A driver, Seun Adelakun, on Tuesday appeared in a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly driving recklessly and causing the death of one Shofe Gbenato.

The police arraigned Adelakun, 47, on a three-count charge of manslaughter, reckless driving and driving in a wrong way.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

According to the Prosecutor, ASP. Clement Okuoimose, the defendant committed the offences on July 12 at about 5:30 p.m. at Gethrome area along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

Okuoimose said that Adelakun drove a Mitsubishi car with registration number FU 774 LSR in a dangerous manner, causing the death of Gbenato, 37.

“The defendant also caused injury to a 28 year-old lady, Comfort Yussuph,” the prosecutor said.

Okuoimose said the defendant also drove without a valid driver’s licence on a public highway in a direction prohibited by road traffic law.

He said the offences contravened Sections 19, 27 and 2 of RTA CAP. 124, Law of Lagos State.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Lazarus Hotepo, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Hotepo ordered that one of the sureties must be a traditional ruler or a level 12 civil servants with means of identification.

He adjourned the case until Oct. 2.