Earthquaje kills 2, damages buildings in Indoesia

Earthquaje kills 2, damages buildings in Indoesia

Monday, July 15, 2019 1:12 pm


File: Victim of an earthquake

Two people have been killed by a magnitude 7.2 earthquake that rocked the Molucca Islands in Eastern Indonesia. This was made known by officials on Monday.

The earthquake was also said to have damaged dozens of homes and buildings.

“Two women were killed on Sunday after they were hit by debris from their homes on Halmahera Island, said Agus Wibowo, spokesman for the National Disaster Management Agency.

“Rescue workers are trying to reach affected areas by land and sea,” he told reporters.

Agus disclosed that at least 58 homes were damaged and more than 2,000 people have sought refuge in government buildings.

The Agency said that the Sunday quake sparked panic on islands in North Maluku province. It had occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers with its epicenter located inland, North of Ternate city.

Earlier, South Halmahera district chief Bahrain Kasuba had said scores of homes and other buildings were damaged in several villages.

“The number (of homes damaged) could be in the hundreds as some houses were flattened,” Bahrain was quoted as saying by new portal Kompas.com.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area known for frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

(dpa/NAN)

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    7 mins ago

    UI Non-Academic Staff Commence Strike over Earned Allowance
    1 hour ago

    Day Abiola Visited and Begged Awo for Forgiveness
    1 hour ago

    NCF D-G advocates forest governance to curb farmers/herders clashes, insecurity
    1 hour ago

    Access Bank UK Balance Sheet up 36%
    2 hours ago

    NAFDAC Bans The Use Of Methyl Bromide As Fumigant In Nigeria
    2 hours ago

    Corruption: Former S/African President Zuma alleges character assassination
    2 hours ago

    Dijo Communications is Looking Beyond Awards – Innocent Oboh
    3 hours ago

    Obasanjo in Another Open Letter to Buhari: You Fail to Handle Herdsmen/Farmers Crisis With Hammer!

    These Might Interest You...